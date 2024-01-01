PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS MEDAL TALLY THURSDAY 1ST AUGUST

The Paris 2024 Olympics are proving to be a spectacular showcase of athletic prowess and national pride.

China leads with an impressive tally of 9 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze.

The host nation has captivated crowds with a total of 26 medals, including 8 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze.

Japan stands strong in third place with a total of 15 medals—8 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze.

Australia holds fourth place with 16 medals, comprising 7 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze.

Great Britain, South Korea, the USA, Italy, Canada, Germany, and Hong Kong are also making their mark. Each country is striving to climb the ranks as the final events draw near.

The competition remains fierce as other nations continue to vie for higher positions. Several countries have secured at least one gold medal and some are yet to win a medal.

Stay tuned to EMTV to watch the Games unfold, celebrating the spirit of competition and the extraordinary achievements of athletes from around the world.