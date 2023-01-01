NGCB SUPPORT BIALLA SUARAS RUGBY CLUB

The newly established Rugby Football Union Club of Nakanai district in the West New Britain Province Bialla Suaras has received a K40,000 support from the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) to prepare them for the upcoming games this year.

The sponsorship is through the NGCB ‘give back program’ to assist local clubs expose and produce young local talents.

When presenting the K40,000 cheque to the club chairman Andrew Solomon, NGCB Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon expressed great admiration to the newly established club for taking the bold step in setting up the club to identify, nurture and expose young local talents along the Bialla area.

Mrs Agon said it is very uplifting to see sports unite people, inspire generations, improve, and enhance the lifestyle of people for the better.

“I believe that sport is a vehicle that unites people together and when used properly, it can change the lives and mindset of our young people and they can become role models in our communities.”

“That is why it is important to invest in sports so that our young people can maximize their skills and potential and create career pathways in sports.”

“Sports create great memories thus, the NGCB stands to support different platforms, mechanisms, codes, programs and projects of sports in the country”, Agon said.

The Bialla Suaras Club Chairman Andrew Solomon took time to thank NGCB and CEO Agon for the timely support and said the fund will be used to develop the code in Bialla Town and surrounding communities.

“The club was established for the purpose of identifying and exposing young raw talents within the Bialla area and we believe that with the funding support from NGCB we will achieve that,” Solomon said.

Mr Solomon added that they believe that their involvement in this sport would open doors for positive influences and eminent changes in their society.