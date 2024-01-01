MV POMIO EMBARKS ON HISTORIC 2ND VOYAGE TO NISSAN ISLAND IN AROB

By Wasita Royal

In a significant journey mirroring both remembrance and progress, MV Pomio 2 has set sail on its much-anticipated 2nd voyage to Nissan Island in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB).

MV Pomio 2 going to Nissan Island on this 2nd voyage is not just an ordinary voyage. The vessel’s first memorable voyage, on the 24th of May 2024, was marked by the somber yet honorable task of repatriating the casket of the late Pomio District CEO, Mr. Peter Peniat.

On board were 172 travelers; 72 adults, 93 students, and 7 children. The vessel was loaded with only excess cargoes, underscoring the primary focus on accommodating the array of passengers for this distinctive voyage.

Captain for MV Pomio Mr. Francis Gove said that the Member for Pomio, Elias Kapavore had made a promise to the people of Nissan that Pomio Shipping will provide for their Shipping Service and that ties had been initiated by the member himself and it will continue into the future.

Mr. Kapavore added that the Ship in Memory of Late Peter Peniat who served the district as a CEO for so many years; will come back and serve them. He added that he will continue to serve the people of Buka and the Atolls in future.

The ship arrived at Nissan on the 20th of June and left on the 21st, docking at the Buka Wharf on the 22nd of June this year.