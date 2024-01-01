LAE TAXI’S WARNED OF ARREST IF THEY OPERATE WITHOUT A TAXI LICENSE PLATE

By: Jessica Nui in Lae

Taxi service providers in Lae have been warned of being arrested by the Lae Traffic Registry if they continue to operate without taxi license plates.

Taxi service operators in Lae had gone on strike earlier this week, in protest of having to operate using white plates, while still facing incurred penalties from the traffic authorities.

When asked why, a spokesperson for the Taxi operators said they are fed up of being continuously pulled over and charged for operating with white plates.

In response, Lae Traffic Registry Acting Executive Officer Koeta Ponga has confirmed that Taxi license plates will be available next week and warned taxi operators of stricter penalties to be imposed if caught operating without licence plates.

“Taxis, once we issue taxi license plates, whoever is running without will be subject to police arrest because they are unlicensed. At the moment, we have been lenient because of issues with with registry and license plates. But otherwise, we have got that in place so as soon as we issue taxi plates then those without taxi plates can do family runs instead of posing licensed taxis”, said Ponga

EMTV will be following up on this story to confirm the availability of the taxi license plates next week Monday.