JUFFA COMMITS K1MILLION TO MODAWA INSTITUTE

Mimi PIO, Popondetta

Northern Governor Garry Juffa has committed K1 million from the Provincial Service Improvement Funds to support the construction of new classrooms and staff housing at Modawa Institute.

The Governor made this commitment during the 32nd graduation ceremony of 13 pastoral students at the institute.

Governor Juffa emphasized that, these contributions and developments would enhance the quality of education and create a better learning environment for students.

Additionally, Mr. Juffa announced a commitment of K 250,000 to purchase a bus for teachers and students, with a promise of a further K60,000 as scholarship funds for students.

The pprincipal of Modawa Institute, Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Driver, expressed gratitude for the government’s partnership and support.

He noted that next year the institute would offer a range of studies, including training for teachers and health workers.

Reverend Dr. Driver said, these contributions would significantly improve the institution’s facilities and the overall experience for students attending the institute.

The Modawa Institute, formally known as, Newton College, has been a cornerstone institution for theological education in the Northern Province.

It has produced leaders who have made significant contributions to the spiritual and social well-being of their communities.