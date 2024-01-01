IOM RECEIVES EMERGENCY SUPPLIES

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Papua New Guinea has welcomed a donation of essential supplies, to enhance its response to future emergencies.

This vital donation of Non-Food Items from the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA), has strengthened IOM’s emergency preparedness capacity.

The donation includes four 40-foot containers filled with essential supplies including shelter fixing kits, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, buckets with lid and taps all designed to enhance rapid disaster response capabilities across the country.

“When disaster strikes, we are fortunate to have organizations and supporters that can help us respond. “But having these items readily available before an emergency occurs allows us to respond much faster. We are grateful for the generosity of USAID in donating these essential provisions.” said Samike Gagee, IOM Senior Project Assistant.

The supplies will be prepositioned in a strategic and key location, ensuring that IOM can rapidly provide immediate, life-saving assistance to communities affected by disasters such as floods, landslides and other emergencies. The prepositioned NFIs are expected to support up to 2,000 households, enabling a quick and efficient response in times of disaster.

“We do not yet know where these supplies will be needed, or when. However, with this donation, we can be confident that the communities’ basic needs will be met when they are most critical,” said Samike.

This contribution will significantly enhance IOM’s capacity to respond swiftly to natural hazards- and climate-induced emergencies, strengthening resilience and disaster response efforts. IOM remains committed to collaborating with partners and stakeholders to bolster disaster preparedness and resilience throughout Papua New Guinea.