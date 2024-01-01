By: Grace Papiali

Ambassador for Indonesia to Papua New Guinea, His Excellency Right Honourable Andriana Supandy arrived in Alotau, Milne Bay province, for his official two-day visit.

This marks his first visit to the province.

He will be visiting the Milne Bay Provincial Headquarters later today for his presentation to the Milne Bay Provincial Government.

Alotau District MP, Ricky Morris extends Invitation to the Indonesian Ambassador’s visit. Priority discussions will be in line with the provincial plan.

The province is venturing into investing in building industries and opening up the local economy.

Local MP Ricky Morris said the three main Agendas of this visit will be on the Province’s Oil Palm Industry, Agriculture and Education.