DEFENCE SPENT ALMOST K7MIL THIS YEAR ALONE

By Louis Maingu

Chief of Defense Rear Admiral Philip Polewara said, the Department of Defense has spent nearly K7 million on repatriation of fallen comrades this year alone.

He raised this as a serious concern at the Commander’s Parade at Murray Barracks Headquarters yesterday.

He said his greatest concern is that military men and women are dying young, in their late twenties and early thirties.

“Most of the deaths were all tied to lifestyle diseases” Rear Admiral Polewara said.

Furthermore, the force has spent almost K3 million on administration of disciplinary related matters and a alcohol is the number one destroyer of discipline and health within the force.

Polewara said these monies could be used to address legacy technical issues within various barracks such as water problems.

He said commencing 2025, they must take measures to address these two concerns affecting the force.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Polewara told the parade that the PNGDF pay crisis has also cast a shadow over this year.

He said uncertainty surrounding pay and financial stability has been a difficult burden to bear but despite the hardships, PNGDF personnel’s have remained committed to the mission, proving their loyalty to the force and to the country.

He also highlighted the exemplary leadership demonstrated by the PNGDF during several critical events, notably the tragic Black Wednesday incident and the Mulitaka Landslide.

The Force stand-down commences yesterday the 13th of December and will resume on the 20th of January 2025