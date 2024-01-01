32 ABG PUBLIC SERVANTS GRADUATE

Thirty-two public servants from the Autonomous Bougainville Government graduated today under the SP Brewery Foundation Inc. funded leadership program – Certificate in Leadership and Governance.

This is the seventh and final cohort under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Government and SP Brewery Ltd.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy was endorsed by the Government of Papua New Guinea in 2008, with the intention to provide capacity building with a special focus on creating the next generation of public sector leaders between the ages of 25 – 35.

For this year, SILAG facilitated the 7th Cohort in Buka delivering the training to 32 participants of the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG).

The Chief Executive Officer of SILAG, Mr. Michael Barobe said the theme of the graduation; “Developing future leaders in the public sector through public-private

partnership” resonates well with the successful public-private partnership between SP Brewery and the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance through the PNG Government.

“This is the first of its kind for a private entity to support the Government of the day by funding a vital program that has been training future leaders in the public sector.” Mr. Barobe said.

Speaking during the ceremony, SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare, encouraged the graduands to envision their achievements as building blocks towards taking on future leadership roles within their respective departments, organizations, and importantly within their community. He said that today’s graduation represents the emergence of the next generation of leaders in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ABG) Public Service.

The Office of the SILAG Chief Executive Officer acknowledges all the good-will gesture and kind support extended to the premier training institute of the Government under this arrangement and encourages other corporate partners to come on board to support capacity-building in the public sector through SILAG by underwriting some of the courses.