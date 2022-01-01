Simbu Update

Polling in Simbu Province has been completed yesterday and the counting will begin tomorrow

This was revealed by the Simbu Election Manager Tom Sine

The extraction exercise of ballot boxes from the remote areas of Simbu province continues today.

They are using Helicopters to extract ballot boxes in remote LLG’s like Salt and Karamui.

Security is now tightening up in Kundiawa police station where all ballot boxes are being kept in containers.

Mr Sine said after completion of extracting ballot boxes they will then precede to counting.

Election Manager Tom Sine said there were issues during polling but was sorted out by the security personnel on the ground.