RELIEF SUPPLIES ROLLED OUT IN JIWAKA PROVINCE

by Natasha Ovoi0184

By John Mori

Jiwaka Provincial disaster management team under the leadership of provincial disaster coordinator John Kupul, distributed around a total of eight-thousand 10 kilo rice bags along with tinned fish and noodles cartons to the disaster affected communities in North and South Wagi districts.

The National Disaster Center, and the national Government allocated K1 Million while K200 Thousand was from the Jiwaka Provincial Government.

A noted K1.2million worth of food ration have been rolled out through the relief assistance package program.

