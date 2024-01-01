NSL URGE ILLEGAL SQUATTERS TO VACATE LAND AT BUSH WARA

After several years of litigation, on Friday, 14 June 2024, the National Court ruled in favor of Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) by dismissing an appeal made by an illegal squatter, challenging the summary ejectment order of the District Court for NSL’s Land Portion 2158 at 9- Mile, Bush Wara.

From a statement by NSL, illegal squatters on the remaining Land Portion have been granted a 120-Day grace period that commenced on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 and will end on Wednesday, 10 July 2024. The Eviction Exercise will commence on Thursday, 11 July 2024.

NSL encouraged all illegal squatters to immediately dismantle their personal property and voluntarily vacate the land portion concerned within the given time frame.

Nambawan Super emphasized it has followed all legal requirements to lawfully secure the titles of its Land Portions. The outcome of the National Court’s decision over Portion 2158 reaffirms Nambawan Super’s position, and that is to serve and protect the interests of its 228,319 Members.