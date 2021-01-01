No more river crossing

The hassle of crossing the Tuman river by the Kuli and Rekaldi people of Anglimp-South Waghi will now be a thing of the past as a new 44 meter bridge is being built in the area.

Those who gathered to witness the occasion cried tears of joy as the contractor brought in bailey bridges yesterday.

The people of Kuli and Rekaldi have been longing for a bridge in order to access the services that are separated from them by the Tuman river. Children have had to cross the river to attend school everyday.

Anglimp-South Waghi MP, Joe Kuli, who was also there to witness the presenting of the bridges said his people deserved essential services that have been lacking for more over two decades.

The 44 meter bailey bridge was imported from England, and is said to withstand

strong currents. It will be connected to the old bridge, which was washed away by floods in 2006.

Former MP for Anglimp-South Waghi MP, Ku Kuli, the current MP’s late father, built

the old bridge.

There are also other million kina projects that are running concurrently in the same

area.

The K8 Million road construction and the K1.2 Million rural electrification project,

including the K4.5 Million bridge.

Kuli encouraged locals to look after the impact projects, which will transform

their standard of living.

A local renowned contractor, Sweatz Ramat Construction, will build the bridge

within five weeks. They are well known in Jiwaka and Western Highlands Province, for building

durable bridges on time.

“We are focused on connecting the new bridge to the old one by the 16th of September”, said Samuel Maniat of Sweatz Ramat Construction.

Meanwhile, Kuli said he has fulfilled his six policies to deliver roads and infrastructure services, maintain law and order, support health and education, and church programs.

He said he will continue to deliver impact projects in the remaining months, before

the 2022 National elections begin.