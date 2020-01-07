Namah: Give Funds To Australia

The opposition leader, Beldan Namah, has said the Prime Minister has made an unplanned and unrealistic statement on 1000 troops to be deployed for the Australian Bush fire.

Namah donating K200, 000 Australia to assist families rebuild their homes and says the Government needs to give assistance especially now, when many families are without homes.

Namah says PM’s effort is not good enough, and that PNGDF troops along with Fire fighters do not have the experience to fight such bushfires.

“The first question James Marape should ask himself is are any of the 1000 troops he intends to send have any experience in bush fire disasters otherwise we are going to have serious casualties on our side as well”

Opposition leader Beldan Namah’s statement coming after PM announced late Saturday Night, that the 1000 PNGDF and fire fighters were on standby to assist in the bushfires, on the invitation of the Australian Prime Minister. Namah stating the PNG and Australia have a special relationship like no other country, and PNG should immediately assist with funds if needed.

“ Australia is our dearest friend abd what we are seeing in these fires breaks our hearts”

“ We are the only colony of Australia, they were there for us in all our disasters”

“The Prime Minister should call and emergency cabinet meeting and see if funds can be made available to assist.”

The opposition leader putting k100,000 from Vanimo national disaster funds and K100,000 for oppositions funds to assist families rebuild their homes.

”This is my people of Vanimo contribution and the 6 opposition members”

“it may be 70,000 or 80,000 Australian Dollars but if it goes to rebuilding 1 or 2 Australian families home, that’s good enough, cause it comes from the heart”.

The Prime Minister responding to the opposition leader’s statement as immature and undermining PNGDF and fire fighters capabilities.

EMTV News has reached out to the PM for comments on whether preparation are underway with Australian High commission to have the 1000 personal deployed when requested by Australia, but has not received a response.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu has donated 20 Million Vatu that is approximately 250,000 AUD to Australia.

Namah commending the Pacific Island nation while also asking for PNG to also donate what they can.

Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby