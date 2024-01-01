MINISTER CALLS TO PROMOTE TOURISM

By Mortimer Yangharry

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Belden Namah has called on all the Enga parliament leaders to start invest in small tourist operators in Enga Province.

“I am calling on the leadership of Enga starting from the Governor for Enga, Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas, Member for Ambum Kompiam, Sir John Pundari, Member for Kandep, Don Pomb Polye, Member for Wapenamanda, Mickie Kaeoke, Member for Wabag, Dr. Lino Tom and Member for Liaigam, Amos Akem to stop buying guns for your tribesmen and start investing small tourist operators in building rest houses, guest houses, lodges and eco-tourism activities in Enga Province,” he said.

Mr. Namah who is also a Border Security Minister and Vanimo Green MP made this call while officiate the 30th Enga Cultural Show recently.

“The Enga Cultural Show is a testament to your perseverance and resilience. Thank you for the invitation to come to Enga Province and Officiate at this very important and iconic event,” he said.

“I understand this is the 30th Anniversary of Enga Cultural Show since its inception in 1994 and I offer my sincere congratulations to the Governor for Enga, The Honourable Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas, the Enga Provincial Administrator, Enga Cultural Show Committee and to all my good people of Enga for the leadership and direction provided in making this event and the last 29 Shows successful over the last 30 years.”

This is so important for art and cultural preservation and identity in Enga and Papua New Guinea and we all must be proud of that.

I am however, happy to be here and to witness the display of your unique arts, cultures and traditions we must embrace change now for the future of Enga and Papua New Guinea.

But my challenge was, what message do I bring to the people of Enga on this auspicious occasion and promote tourism.