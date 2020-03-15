YUMI FM Announces Music Award Nominees

Parent company of NauFM, YumiFM and LegendFM, PNGFM Limited last week made an announcement on the YumiFM PNG Musik Awards 2020.

The company believe PNG artists need to be acknowledged not only by those who hear their songs on the radio but also by the total music industry.

With major sponsor and partner Coca Cola, PNGFM for the past three years through the YumiFM PNG Musik Awards has recognised the achievements of PNG artists.

The YUMIFM PNG Musik Awards in its 16th year is the only event that recognizes the efforts of artists in the country.

The announcement of nominations of the 10 categories;

1. Best New Artist

– Don Sebea

– Tasik Yard

– Samuel Samson

2. Artist of the Year

– Archie Tarzy

– Saii Kay

– Ragga Siai

– Mal Meninga Kuri

3. Song of the Year

– Avorong- Junky

– Nambawan Blo Mi- McDonald Taila

– Mezzi – Mal Meninga Kuri

– Humble Huli – Ragga Siai

4. Male Artist of the Year

– Archie Tarzy

– Saii Kay

– Ragga Siai

– Mal Meninga Kuri

5. Female Artist of the Year

– Idau Ori

– Moho Nillah

– Zia

6. APRA Artist of the Year

– Asiovai – Archie Tarzy

– Die Hard – Sailas Kania

– Angel Oh- Nathan Nakikus

7. Best Duo/Group of the Year

– Stagajah

– Wame Blood

8. Producer of the Year

– B-Rad

– Stanis Yohang

– Liberty Chapman

The following two categories are to be the listener’s choices-voted for by the listeners via call, walk-ins or Facebook:

– Justin Kili Award

– People’s Choice Song of the Year

All winners will be announced during the awards night.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby