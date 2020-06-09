The Lutheran Church through its youth has reaffirmed calls against the dumping of mine waste into the Huon Gulf ahead of the development of the mine project in Wafi.

On Saturday, Lutheran Youth conducted a cleanathon in Lae City, led by Lutheran Bishop, Dr. Jack Urame.

They called for the government to consider other alternatives instead of dumping mine waste into the Huon Gulf.

Dr. Urame said People are tasked with the job of being custodians of the plant and that we are responsible for the protection of our environment for future generations.