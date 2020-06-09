27.8 C
Port Moresby
June 11, 2020

Momase News

Youth calls for Proper Waste Disposal of Mining Waste

by Scott Waide794

The Lutheran Church through its youth has reaffirmed calls against the dumping of mine waste into the Huon Gulf ahead of the development of the mine project in Wafi.

On Saturday,  Lutheran Youth conducted a cleanathon in Lae City, led by Lutheran Bishop,  Dr. Jack Urame.

They called for the government to consider other alternatives instead of dumping mine waste into the Huon Gulf.

Dr. Urame said People are tasked with the job of being custodians of the plant and that we are responsible for the protection of our environment for future generations.

Scott Waide
is the Lae Bureau Chief and began his career with EMTV in 1997 as a News and Sports Reporter and Anchor and has been a media professional for over 19 years. Having previously worked as a Producer and Researcher for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Port Moresby Bureau, he is a recipient of multiple awards including the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union Prize in 2005 in Iran for best news feature, the Pacific Island News Association Award and the Divine Word University Media Freedom Award.

Related posts

Binatangs Face First Match Loss

EMTV Online

Lae: New Crime Trend – Taxi Driver held hostage

EMTV Online

Hela Government Prepares for Hawa Prison Opening

Theckla Gunga
error: Content is protected !!