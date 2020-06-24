Another young woman has been murdered and her body brought to the Port Moresby General Hospital’s Emergency Ward yesterday.

The initial police report indicates that the incident occurred at Korobosea between 1400 hours and 1600 hours on Tuesday 23rd June 2020.

According to police homicide personnel, the body was of a female namely Jennelyn KENNEDY aged between 19 and 20 years old. The deceased is of mixed parentage of Gulf and Australia.

Her body was brought into the Emergency Ward by three (3) young men who came on a white Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number BFM 444.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that she was dead before she was brought into the emergency ward. The body of the deceased had bruises from the head to the toe and also had knife wounds to her right leg and at the lower thigh.

The suspect is a mixed parentage of Jiwaka and New Ireland Province whose name is Bhosip Takip Kaiwi.

The suspect was apprehended and is in police custody now. He will be formally charged after formal police interviews are completed.

CID Homicide members of Boroko Police Station are dealing with the case.

Ruby-Anne Laufa is another young woman murdered at the hands of her partner; he was convicted early this year.

Four weeks ago another woman, Debbie Kaore, an athlete who had represented PNG suffered serious head injuries at the hands of her partner, a PNGDF Officer, identified as Murray Oa.

This case is now before the Waigani Committal Court.