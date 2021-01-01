Young Painter Kyliemera Kapiri Turns Passion into Art

Share the News











By Lucy Kopana

Abstract art is a style that uses various shapes, lines, forms, and colors – but while it is not too common in Papua New Guinea, a young painter in Lae has found this a great way to express her emotions.

25-year-old Kyliemera Kapiri is an abstract artist and has been painting for two years. She did not know she had a creative ability until she picked up a paint brush in September 2019.

Originally from Ialibu in the Southern Highlands province, Kyliemera was born and raised in Lae. After graduating from the University of Papua New Guinea in 2019, she returned home and helped in the family business.

Kyliemera’s favorite portrait is of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

As an Environmental Science graduate, some of her paintings depict the environment and climate change.

Like this painting;

“The parts that were cut out shows the missing link caused by logging activities and deforestation that is currently happening in our forests,” says Kyliemera.

She now continues to paint, testing ways to better her art, while working a full-time job.

Her passion has driven her to paint up to 100 pieces, more than 50 of which have been sold.