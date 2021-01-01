Yambo primary school opens double classroom

Share the News











By Julie Badui-Owa

Morobe’s Nawaeb District is one of the nine districts in Morobe that has been focusing on developing human resources through prioritizing education.

The DDA recently supported a newly established Primary School of Nawaeb’s Labuta LLG with a double classroom for the grade eight students and a library for the school.

This was funded at a cost of two hundred thousand kina.

Yambo village is located along the coast of Bukawa in the Labuta LLG of Nawaeb District.

Over the years, children from Yambo used to walk for over two hours to Bukawa to attend school. According to the parents, learning has been difficult for their children due to the distance.

With the support of Yambo community, they managed to establish Yambo Elementary and Primary school in 2013. The first intake of grade three was in 2014.

Yambo Primary school has a population of 150 students and 6 teachers. The school has been in operation for almost eight years.

Both the elementary and primary school continued since it’s establishment in 2013 with the support of the community, NGOs including World Vision and Nawaeb’s DDA.

Nawaeb MP, Kennedy Wenge recently officiated the opening of the Primary Schoo’s double classroom for the grade eight students and a library for the school.

According to the head teacher, Kosie Toung, whilst the bush material classrooms were replaced with permanent buildings, the school still needs support for new teachers houses.

Naweab DDA also supported Yambo community with two new boats funded at a cost of K130 thousand that would be used for Disaster and Administrative operations.

Ahi Present, Malcom Kalo called on Nawaeb District’s ward councillor’s to work closely with the people and the DDA in order to deliver government services to the people.