Yama on Coronavirus Preparedness in Madang

Madang Governor, Peter Yama says, he is prepared to stop all foreign vessels and international visitors from entering the province due to COVID-19.

A task-force team would be set up to look after all entry points in the province to make sure no foreigners or vessels Madang.

Yama has promised some funding towards assisting the Madang COVID-19 response team by sourcing funds from his PSIP grants to continue its awareness and preparedness towards the Global pandemic.

The Governor who announced the 2020 provincial budget last week says no money was allocated to the response team as the money belongs to developmental projects in the province.

Yama is calling on the six MPs to also source money from their DSIP to support the response team in the province.

As the Governor on the ground he is also taking measures to make sure no tourist ships come into Madang.

This is because Madang province lacks the capacity to deal with COVID-19 when and if it does enter PNG shores.

For the last 7 weeks the Madang COVID-19 response team has been carrying out awareness and preparing for the Global Pandemic.

The team has yet to set up a quarantine facility due to funding constraints.

However, they have identified a number of quarantine points that will have officers there to monitor.

The team has also planned for a quarantine facility and an isolation ward. This in the event that there is a suspect case.

The team would need that suspect to be quarantined properly for 14 days before the person can be released.

For now, the team does not have the means to set up a quarantine facility nor an isolation ward.

By Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang