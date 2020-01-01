Writs Issued for Goroka By-Election

Writs for the Goroka open by-election were issued this morning at Government House.

Below is a schedule of the by-election.

Issue of Writ: Thursday, 16th July 2020(4:00pm)

Nominations Close: Thursday, 23rd July 2020 (4:00pm)

Polling Starts: Saturday, 12th September 2020

Polling Ends: Friday, 25th September 2020

Return of Writ on or before: Friday, 16th October 2020

Nomination Period: 7 Days 16th July to 23rd July

Campaign Period: 8 Weeks 16th July to 10th Sept

Polling Period: 14 Days 12th Sept to 25th Sept

Counting period: 21 Days 26th Sept to 16th Oct

The by-election is a result of a petition filed by former Goroka MP, Bire Kimisopa in the court disputed returns, claiming discrepancies during the election process that saw Henry Ame win the seat.

Last year, the Supreme court, ordered the PNG Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election, and today’s issue of writs is a result of this.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the by-election had been delayed from April until now.