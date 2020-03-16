32 C
Port Moresby
March 16, 2020

Awareness Business Food Health News Shopping

World Consumer Rights Day 2020

by Michelle Steven279

In commemoration of the World Consumer Day Papua New Guinea’s Internationally registered consumer organisation, Consumer Foundation Association of Papua New Guinea is urging all consumer protection groups in the country to work together to stand for consumers in PNG.

Consumer Foundation Association founder Dan Kakaraya said that consumer organisations around the world are coming together to call for global change to avert environmental breakdown.

Mr Kakaraya said that when these consumer groups work together, they will be a stronger force. Working in unity to achieve one goal.

He through the use of social media and other online platforms, consumers and consumer organisations can work together to protect consumer rights.

Mr Kakaraya said that currently in the country these are lot of fake and counterfeit products being sold. These products have serious health risks.

“By working together, we can shut down stores who are selling these fake products and also support our local manufacturers’, said Mr Kakaraya.

Mr Kakaraya is now partnering with an online consumer protection group created by Wilson Punim on Facebook.

PNG Consumer Protection Group now has more than ten thousand followers. The group monitors complaints and posts in counterfeit products being sold in the country and what can be done to stop them.

In partnership they are planning to set up an organisation to protect local consumers from fake products and protect PNG manufacturers’.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby

Michelle Steven
Hails from the mountainous region of Papua New Guinea, Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province. Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts (Journalism) at Divine Word University. I am proud of my profession and value ethical virtues.

Related posts

Rigo 2020

EMTV Online

PNG LNG Project Begins Production Ahead Of Schedule

EMTV Online

NHC Issues Titles to 800 Owners

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!