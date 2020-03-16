World Consumer Rights Day 2020

In commemoration of the World Consumer Day Papua New Guinea’s Internationally registered consumer organisation, Consumer Foundation Association of Papua New Guinea is urging all consumer protection groups in the country to work together to stand for consumers in PNG.

Consumer Foundation Association founder Dan Kakaraya said that consumer organisations around the world are coming together to call for global change to avert environmental breakdown.

Mr Kakaraya said that when these consumer groups work together, they will be a stronger force. Working in unity to achieve one goal.

He through the use of social media and other online platforms, consumers and consumer organisations can work together to protect consumer rights.

Mr Kakaraya said that currently in the country these are lot of fake and counterfeit products being sold. These products have serious health risks.

“By working together, we can shut down stores who are selling these fake products and also support our local manufacturers’, said Mr Kakaraya.

Mr Kakaraya is now partnering with an online consumer protection group created by Wilson Punim on Facebook.

PNG Consumer Protection Group now has more than ten thousand followers. The group monitors complaints and posts in counterfeit products being sold in the country and what can be done to stop them.

In partnership they are planning to set up an organisation to protect local consumers from fake products and protect PNG manufacturers’.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby