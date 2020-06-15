27 C
World Blood Donor Day Observed

The Sir Brian Bell Foundation, through the Sir Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine today observed the World Blood Donor Day.

The event aims to raise awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products.

Business houses were urged to partner with the Foundation, for a blood donation drive at their work place.

The World Blood Donor Day was celebrated with the theme, safe blood saves lives.

It is an annual event, marked by the World Health Organization that aims to raise awareness on the importance of blood donation.

In observing the day, the Sir Brain Bell foundation, through the Sir Brian Bell Center for Transfusion Medicine, urged business houses to partner with the foundation, for a blood donation drive.
Blood transfusion Services manager, Dr. Amos Lano also stressed on the importance of donating blood.

The Sir Brain Bell Center for Transfusion medicine is one of the first transfusion medicine centers in the country, located at Port Moresby General Hospital.

This is where blood donations are collected, screened, crossed match and utilized for surgical procedures, people with severe trauma, cancer patients and people with blood disorders, among others.

While the center collects an average of 35 bags of blood each day, the demand for products is over 320 per day.

The general public were also urged to visit the Sir Brian Bell Center for Blood transfusion, to donate blood.

