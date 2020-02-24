World Bank still finalizing Electricity Project for PNG

The World Bank is still in the process of finalizing a national electrification plan signed between the PNG Government, the United States, and Australia during the 2018 APEC Summit.

State-Owned Enterprise Minister, Sasindran Muthuvel, revealed this during parliament.

This followed a series of questions by several MPs for electrification projects in their electorates.

The former Health and Public Service Minister says the electrification rollout project is planned to reach 70 percent of rural communities by 2030.

According to Kapavore, not one update of the power deal is being shared with concerned electorates. Kapavore says after 15months since signing the deal, there has been little to no progress made.

Minister responsible Sasindran Muthuvel responded admitting the World Bank is still finalizing a national electrification plan. That plan, is set to be released in April.

The SOE Minister says following the agreement signed in 2018 by the previous Government, only the Australian Government has promised $25million under its terms.

Minister Muthuvel says while waiting, the Marape-Steven Government is committed to source power generation through LNG Gas or the use of Public-Private Partnerships and establishing hydro-power stations.

The national electrification plan signed in 2018 was to the tune of $1.7billion US Dollars.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby