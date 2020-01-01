24.4 C
Port Moresby
October 14, 2020

Programs Women's World

Women’s World – Episode 27, 2020

by Quentin Chakumai99
Did you know that more than 50 percent of small to medium enterprises (SME) in Papua New Guinea are own or started-up by women?

This episode of Women’s World we share with you the insights, challenges and achievement that these women went through and what their success looks like today.

We feature Anna Nawara a SME owner who owns Hannah’s Beauty Box and her story of how she became a SME owner and also we feature Estelle Walters from Bilas Studio.

Watch more about Women’s World on EMTV – Mondays at 8:00 pm

 

Quentin Chakumai

