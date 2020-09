Share the News











Cancer is one of the biggest killers in PNG. On this episode of Women’s World we look at the main types of cancers that affect a lot of Papua New Guineans

We also feature ‘The PNG Stoma Association’ together with its founder Janet Yaki and how she came to setting up the association and the work she does.

Watch more on Women’s World – Mondays 8:00 pm only on EMTV