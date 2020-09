Share the News











On this episode of Women’s World we do a follow-up feature into an earlier episode that covered the ‘Laikim Sista Project’ an initiative from the Australian High Commission to Papua New Guinea.

This episode is focused on the insights from the designers and implementers for project and an exclusive interview with the Deputy High Commissioner of the Australian High Commission in PNG about the aims and outcome of the project

