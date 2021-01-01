Women in rural Vanimo-Green build life centre

Share the News











By Stanley Ove Jnr

A group of women in rural Vanimo-Green District has built a community learning and training centre for their village.

The women of Mukwais Village in the Wiyamsa LLG were able to purchase building materials through a fundraising that saw them construct a semi-permanent house that will be used for life skills training.

“Such initiative must be embraced and welcomed by all stakeholders especially the Government,” said Vanimo-Green District Community Development Officer Elijah Kilis.

Mukwais is located in one of the remotest part of Vanimo Green where road access is a problem. Often Community Development Workers travel by boat or walk to reach these isolated communities.

“Women are key players in the family and community. They must be empowered to overcome all challenges and in doing so, all effort must be put to build their capacities,” Kilis said.

The community life centre will be used to train women and girls on important life skills such as basic literacy, businesses management, health, hygiene plus many more.

The women of Mukwais celebrated the official opening of their community life centre last week.