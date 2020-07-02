Madang joined the call today to stop all forms of violence and killings against women and girls following the death of Jenelyn Kennedy.

Speaking on behalf of women in Madang, Mary Kamang, expressed grave concern saying it is not right to take another person’s life.

They are calling on men to assist women end this type of violence and killings.

Dressed in black with posters Madang women were in mourning to show their solidarity against all forms of violence and killings against women and girls.

They questioned the government’s lack of action on abusive partners.

A senior sister at the Modilon provincial hospital said most women are being abused silently despite existing laws in place to protect women and girls.

A representative of the Madang Provincial Civil Societal Organizational Forum, Andrew Mapio, said a death penalty should be applied to rapists and abusive partners who killed their wives.

Mapio, explained that there is a lot of cases in Madang also were women and girls have become victims of rape and violence resulting in deaths.

Maipo further condemned the killing of 19-year-old Jenelyn Kennedy saying investigation of her death should also involve her immediate family members including her babysitter.

At 12 midday the women in black burnt the black meri blouse to signify their call for justice for Late Jenelyn’s death with other women’s folks around the country.

The Madang provincial council of Women rep, Mary Kamang, called for justice for other women who died from the hands of their violent partners.