A woman entrepreneur engaged in small to medium businesses continues to expand her business through the support of the National Development Bank under its SME loan products.

Veronica Andrew, who now owns three PMV’s says it takes determination and commitment to be successful.

Andrew is encouraging more women to expand their businesses ‘not only men can venture into business opportunities.’

This is the third vehicle Veronica has purchased through the support of the National Development Bank.

She started her business from poultry and roadside market.

With her savings and help from NBD in 2016 she was able to purchase her first vehicle.

The bank through its loan products helps small enterprises or SMEs grow.

Last year she bought her second truck bringing the number of her vehicles to two.

The high demand in transportation prompted Veronica to buy her third truck this week adding to her existing fleet.

Veronica’s husband says her commitment has paid off and encouraged all men to always support their wives’ ambitions.