A video posted on social media shows Pacific Games Gold Medalist, Debbie Kaore, being head butted twice before having a hot electric iron smashed across her face twice, causing her to fall.

In the audio, Kaore can be heard pleading for her attacker to stop.

The perpetrator, Debbie’s partner, Murray Oa, is a lieutenant with the PNG Defense Force.

Debbie Kaore, is Pacific games gold medalist having represented PNG on several occasions.

She sustained injuries to her neck, face and thigh in an attack that has brought widespread public condemnation.

PNG Defence Force Commander, Brigadier General, Gilbert Toropo, has issued a strong statement calling for a formal complaint to be laid against the officer.

“This is very disturbing and unacceptable behavior from a serviceman. He has committed a very serious offence both under the civil and code of military discipline. PNGDF condemns any violence against our women and girls. A complaint is to be filed with police and also to the PNGDF so, he can be dealt with.”

This isn’t the first time that violence against women has reared its ugly head in PNG society.

Earlier this year was the high profile case between Richard Namaliu regarding former Miss PNG and Law Student the late Ruby Anne Laufa who’s death sparked outrage throughout the country, prompting calls for better protection of women and pushing for laws on domestic violence.

The video is being circulated across social media, prompting a public outcry from users to bring justice for Debbie.