Basic Health Services will now be delivered out of Witipe Health Centre reducing travel time for people in the Sepik Plains.

Located in the East Yangoru LLG, the Witipe Sub Clinic was built at the cost of K700,000 and opened by the local member, Richard Maru.

The clinic consists of two general wards for admission and observation, maternity ward and an outpatient including two staff houses.

An ambulance donated by National Fisheries Authority was also presented to the Clinic, and will serve locals from as far as Kamajan, Kumbia, Koro and Witipe 1 & 2 villages.

The operations of the clinic will be managed by the Sepik Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Other government services into the Witipe area include the sealing of an 18 kilometre road connecting Witipe and the main Sepik Highway and the construction of a 4-in-1 double classroom.