WHPHA recieve funding at last

After many media reports, the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority finally received much-needed funding of over 1 million Kina from the National Government.

Mt Hagen General Hospital will continue its operations and accept patients from other provinces.

Chief Executive Officer, David Vorst said the amount is equivalent to one month’s budget allocation, and the Authority is anticipating second funding to be released soon to cover the first two months of this year.

This funding will be used to purchase drugs, reagents for the pathology department, fuel for standby GenSets, food rations for in-patients, pay for short term employees, and other necessary expenses.

For the last two weeks, the hospital has stopped referral patients from other Highlands Provinces due to no funding this year to run the hospital.

CEO, David Vorst is thankful for the quick response from finance and the Health Ministry and department in releasing the fund.

By Vasinatta Yama – EM TV News, Mt Hagen