WHO Train Clinicians on COVID-19 Preparedness

The World Health Organization has completed two days training on COVID-19 preparedness and response for clinicians and other health workers in Madang recently.

Madang Public Health Deputy Director, Karoi Kamac, says the training is a trainer of trainers’ workshop via video conference.

The meeting focuses on clinical management and surveillance including infection control.

The two days training held this week is for clinicians including surveillance officers and health workers from the Provincial health authority and the District Control officers.

Following the sessions, trainers will carry out similar trainings using the materials provided by the World Health Organisation to conduct trainings in their respective electorates.

The main focus, to better inform majority of the rural population in the province on COVID-19.

Madang has collected another lot of samples from 11 Persons of Interest (POIs) and are waiting for results which will be announced by the SOE controller.

Districts are tasked to start rolling out training next week Monday.

