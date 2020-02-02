Western Provincial Government hands K387million Budget to Treasury

The Western Provincial Government presented a budget of K387million to the Treasury Department on Friday.

Of that, K233 million will come from the National Government’s purse.

Governor Yoto says K154million is the intended internal revenue based on past performance. Meanwhile he expressed concerns of the untimely release of Government funding to Provincial Governments.

” Our challenge is the late release of funding from the National Government to our accounts”, said Yoto.

Governor Taboi Awi Yoto says the budget is guided by past development challenges and experiences of the availability of Government funding.

Governor Yoto said key sectors are health, education, infrastructure and law and order. “These are the key sectors in development wise”, said Governor Yoto.

When receiving the budget, Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey said, the budget will be vetted by the Department.

The treasurer also was briefed about shortfalls within the last 5 years. But assures to work with the Western Provincial Government.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV News, Port Moresby