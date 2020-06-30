28 C
Port Moresby
June 30, 2020

Emergency Health News

Western Provincial Government Aids Health and PNGRC in Logistical Assets

by Lillian Keneqa68

Two new ambulances were given to sub-health centers run by two church organizations in the Western Province.

The much-needed vehicles will serve the ECPNG Rumginae Rural Sub Health Center and Catholic Mission run sub-health center at Matkomnai.

The new vehicles were purchased under an MOU agreement between Digicel Foundation and the Western Provincial Administration.

Rumginae will also have a nursing college built in the coming year.

Despite the challenges that the church-run organizations were currently encountering, they continue to serve the people of the province.

The Provincial Government also gave two new vehicles and an outboard motor to the North Fly Command of the PNG Royal Constabulary.

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

Related posts

Muruks Take Lead for Earthquake Fundraising

Staycey Yalo

Governor General to Attend Enthronement of Japanese Emperor

EMTV Online

Plans to Grow Hela’s Tourism Sector Starting with the Iconic Wigman

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!