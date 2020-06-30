Two new ambulances were given to sub-health centers run by two church organizations in the Western Province.

The much-needed vehicles will serve the ECPNG Rumginae Rural Sub Health Center and Catholic Mission run sub-health center at Matkomnai.

The new vehicles were purchased under an MOU agreement between Digicel Foundation and the Western Provincial Administration.

Rumginae will also have a nursing college built in the coming year.

Despite the challenges that the church-run organizations were currently encountering, they continue to serve the people of the province.

The Provincial Government also gave two new vehicles and an outboard motor to the North Fly Command of the PNG Royal Constabulary.