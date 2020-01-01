Western Province Records 18 New Cases

Share the News











18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported late yesterday bringing the country’s total confirmed positive cases to 419.

Pandemic Controller, David Manning in a statement confirmed that these 18 new cases were all from the Western province bringing its total confirmed cases to 143 with the majority, about 140 from Tabubil.

The mine shut down its operations almost three weeks ago when seven of its employees tested positive to COVID-19, and the mining township of Tabubil went into a 14-day lockdown which still continues today.

Controller Manning said Ok Tedi mine brings into the country a significant foreign exchange and its closure is affecting the country’s economy in a big way.

Ok Tedi mining in a statement yesterday said it is losing USD20 million in revenue per week while announcing its plans to restart operations in mid September.

Mr Manning said he is pleased with the stringent measures the mine has put in place to stop the spread of the virus within Western Province and beyond.

“Organisations and individuals need to be strict by complying to the measures in place including the Niupela Pasin, to stop further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“We are all affected one way or another as the virus continues to spread, so let us all cooperate and do what is required as organizations, communities and individuals,” Mr Manning said.

The National Capital District is still leading with a total of 257 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. The majority of the cases have been discharged. Currently, 8 of the cases are admitted at the Rita Flynn Isolation facility; 6 are mild and 2 are moderate.

At the Port Moresby General Hospital, there are 6 inpatients; 4 are mild and 2 are moderate cases.

The death toll for the country remains at 4, all from the National Capital District.

The nine (9) other provinces with confirmed cases are Central (6), Morobe (5), East New Britain (2), Eastern Highlands (1), West Sepik (1), Southern Highlands (1), Autonomous Region of Bougainville (1), New Ireland (1) and Milne Bay (1).