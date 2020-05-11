24.8 C
Port Moresby
May 12, 2020

News Southern

Western Province COVID-19 Restrictions Eased in Certain Areas

by Godwin Eki381

The COVID-19 Restrictions in the Western Province has been eased in certain areas despite the fourteen-day extension period of the state of emergency in the district.

North Fly MP James Donald says certain areas such as schools,government services and businesses will get back to normalcy, while other restriction will still remain unless otherwise given the ‘okay’ by the SOE controller.

Donald says curfew is still on going, main market will remain closed and villagers were asked to sell their vegetables at their own homes.

Flights into the main centres of Western Province are also restricted as directed by the SOE controller.

The sale and purchase of alcohol still remains prohibited.

By Godwin Eki, EMTV News, Kiunga.

Godwin Eki
has been a Sports Reporter since he started work with Media Niugini Limited in 2013, under News and Production. Coming from a background in Nursing and Paramedics from Queensland, Australia, he finds it interesting covering sports from the community level right through to the regional level. Hoping to one day tap into reporting on PNG politics, economics, environmental issues and other challenges Papua New Guineans face, he’s also covered stories on a variety of topics other than sports. His philosophy is: Believe, Act and Pursue.

