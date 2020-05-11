The COVID-19 Restrictions in the Western Province has been eased in certain areas despite the fourteen-day extension period of the state of emergency in the district.

North Fly MP James Donald says certain areas such as schools,government services and businesses will get back to normalcy, while other restriction will still remain unless otherwise given the ‘okay’ by the SOE controller.

Donald says curfew is still on going, main market will remain closed and villagers were asked to sell their vegetables at their own homes.

Flights into the main centres of Western Province are also restricted as directed by the SOE controller.

The sale and purchase of alcohol still remains prohibited.

By Godwin Eki, EMTV News, Kiunga.