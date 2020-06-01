The Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority opened its new Covid-19 Isolation Centre and ward facility last Friday in Mt Hagen.

The Isolation ward was funded by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and Tininga Group of Companies.

They are working closely with the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority to prepare for COVID-19 cases and also enhance the capacity of Mt Hagen Hospital.

The Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority received tremendous support from the International Committee of the Red Cross when the Hospital’s Chapel was turned into the new isolation ward for Covid-19.

ICRC funded the facility to the tune of more than K100 thousand Kina. The building interior holds 12 beds, a delivery room, wash facility, toilet, and bathroom, including PPE donning and doffing stations and an area for disinfection and waste management.

The Red Cross also assisted the Hospital by establishing two pre-triage tents for the screening of outpatients, PPE’s for staff and materials for infection prevention and control.

The support by the Red Cross to ensure that the conditions meet National and International standards.

Also, the Tininga Group of Companies was very supportive since the work of the Covid-19 Task Force Committee in Western Highlands.

Sr Joyce Atagla said, through their support, they have been able to collect 52 samples in which IMR tested 9 cases which turned out negative, 24 still pending and 13 has been tested by the Hospital’s Pathology also came back negative.

The Hospital CEO Mr. David Vorst thanked the Red Cross and Tininga for their support in working together with the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority and Covid-19 Task Force Committee to deliver the new Covid-19 Isolation Centre for the Province.

Mr. Vorst said the Isolation Centre is now open and ready for use.