West New Britain to supply POM Markets with ‘Taro’

Share the News











The West New Britain Community Inc. in Port Moresby has secured an agreement with Stop and Shop to supply the POM Markets with West New Britain Taros.

Chairman Dominic Kaumu told EMTV Online the first shipment is expected in July.

West New Britain Community Inc. comprises all West New Britain elites both in the private and public sector. It is part of many others set up across the country to support the provincial government in bringing services back to the province.

Chairman of WNB Community (POM) Inc. Dominic Kaumu says they hope to use their network and resources to run programs in West New Britain.

The weekend event saw traditional dances and the announcement of prize winners of the Fundraising Raffle.

West New Britain Governor Francis Maneke also committed K10,000 to assist the group.

Chairman Kaumu explains the funds will be used to drive a number of initiatives in the province.

He said they will focus in helping schools in the province, run financial literacy programs and other projects, just to name a few.

“The event is first of many to come,” says Kaumu.

Kaumu was pleased with the great turnout and says he has lived in Port Moresby since 1976 and has never seen so many people from West New Britain.