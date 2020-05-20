Wenge concerned over prolonged SOE

Nawaeb MP, Kennedy Wenge, says the SOE extension following the COVID-19 cases in the country has brought about financial challenges on organisations, families and individuals.

“I realize that a lot of companies are not operating well, as a result of not receiving enough customers…

“..that will affect tax and the government system as a whole, everything is and will crumble”

Wenge added that security personnel are being deployed to ensure SOE measures are being adhered to but as business operations are lacking with customers declining, the economic sense of it all looks to be crumbling.

“Police and public servants are not getting paid well”

Wenge said a lot of people have been laid off their jobs, individuals trading buai for a living are not earning an income anymore and this has affected a lot of families who depend on the trade to pay for their children’s education.

“My concern in parliament is the education of our children” Wenge said.

Due to the SOE, schools have put in place measures to ensure child safety according to SOE rules.

Most schools have come up with different time intervals and or sessions in which students are divided up into groups and attend classes daily according to the time given to what group they are placed under. Others like Gerehu Secondary in Port Moresby have resorted to having classes once a day in order to avoid overcrowding of persons in one location.

While these methods are workable for schools, students are being hit hard with workloads of a month’s exercises and assignments.

MP Wenge, said there have been no deaths of COVID-19 reported in the country and hopes for the State Of Emergency to be uplifted next month.

By Julie Badui-Owa – EMTV News – Lae