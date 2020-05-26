24.7 C
Port Moresby
May 27, 2020

Health Momase News

Waste Leakage along Lae’s Back-road Cleaned-out

by Lucy Kopana358

The Lae City Council’s Health Authorities are looking into the waste leakage along Lae’s back road area, following concerns raised by the public.

A meeting was called today however, not all stakeholders were present, hence it was deferred to a later date.

The waste from the sewer manholes overflowed to the footpath, drain, and road, giving off a bad smell to residents in the area in the past week.

Officials from the city council’s health authority will be inspecting the companies premises and waste management systems before convening the next meeting.

Meanwhile, the waste leakage from the sewers that overflowed onto the footpath and main road has been cleaned out.

By Lucy Kopana, EMTV News, Lae.

Lucy Kopana
Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

