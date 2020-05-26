The Lae City Council’s Health Authorities are looking into the waste leakage along Lae’s back road area, following concerns raised by the public.

A meeting was called today however, not all stakeholders were present, hence it was deferred to a later date.

The waste from the sewer manholes overflowed to the footpath, drain, and road, giving off a bad smell to residents in the area in the past week.

Officials from the city council’s health authority will be inspecting the companies premises and waste management systems before convening the next meeting.

Meanwhile, the waste leakage from the sewers that overflowed onto the footpath and main road has been cleaned out.

By Lucy Kopana, EMTV News, Lae.