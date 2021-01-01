Warring tribes praise police commander during peace agreement

Share the News











Not many mobile squad commanders of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary get praises from the community for the good work they do.

There is a lot more focus on the negativity and complaints.

But two tribes in Kainantu who have just ended weeks of tribal fighting were not going to let go of an opportunity to praise a hard working mobile squad commander.

Sgt. Tenysson Joseph, was hoisted onto the shoulders of Agarabi and Tapo tribesmen during the signing of the peace agreement between the two tribes. Both tribes were pleased with the professionalism and patience demonstrated by the mobile squad members and their commanders.

Picture by Anisah Issimel

Sgt. Joseph and his men from the Lae based MS13 as well as Goroka based MS14, and members of the PNGDF Engineering battalion, were among troops deployed to Kainantu in April this year, to maintain law and order during the tribal fighting.

In an area where school children and women had died in the violence, Police went beyond the call of duty to help negotiate peace.

Sgt. Joseph was instrumental in the peace negotiations with the two tribes, resulting in the signing of the ceasefire and and peace agreement last Friday.

The tribesmen have also informed the ACP Northern Command, Peter Guinness, that they have put together a report to present to him, regarding Sgt. Joseph’s outstanding performance during the operation.