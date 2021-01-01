28.7 C
Port Moresby
June 30, 2021

Featured Highlands News

Warring tribes praise police commander during peace agreement

by Scott Waide83
Not many mobile squad commanders of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary get praises from the community for the good work they do. 

There is a lot more focus on the negativity and complaints.

But two tribes  in Kainantu who have  just ended weeks of tribal fighting were not going to let go of an opportunity to praise a hard working mobile squad commander. 

Sgt. Tenysson  Joseph, was hoisted onto the shoulders of  Agarabi and Tapo tribesmen during the signing of the peace agreement between the two tribes. Both tribes were pleased with the professionalism and patience demonstrated by the mobile squad members and their commanders.

Picture by Anisah Issimel

Sgt. Joseph and his men from the Lae based  MS13 as well as Goroka based MS14, and members of the PNGDF Engineering battalion,   were among troops  deployed to Kainantu in April this year, to maintain law and order during the tribal fighting.

In an area where school children and women  had died in the violence,  Police went beyond the call of duty to help negotiate peace.

Sgt.  Joseph was  instrumental in the peace negotiations with the two tribes, resulting in the signing of the ceasefire and and peace agreement last Friday.

The tribesmen have also informed the ACP Northern Command, Peter Guinness, that they have put together a report to present to him, regarding Sgt. Joseph’s outstanding performance during the operation.

is the Lae Bureau Chief and began his career with EMTV in 1997 as a News and Sports Reporter and Anchor and has been a media professional for over 19 years. Having previously worked as a Producer and Researcher for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Port Moresby Bureau, he is a recipient of multiple awards including the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union Prize in 2005 in Iran for best news feature, the Pacific Island News Association Award and the Divine Word University Media Freedom Award.

