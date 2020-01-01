Warring tribes in Mul Baiyer make peace

Share the News











Two tribes in the Mul Baiyer electorate of Western Highlands Province have agreed to make peace after 25 years of tribal warfare.

The fight first started in 1995 over land issues, which saw five people from both parties killed at the time.

It continued for three years and ended in 1998.

However, erupted again in 2004, resulting in more than fifty deaths.

Properties worth millions of kina were damaged, and people displaced.

A peace agreement signed in 2010 saw the laying down of weapons from the warring tribes.

10 years later, a similar ceremony was held to broker peace among the tribes once again, this time, to allow much needed services to reach their communities.

The Ramui people, compensated three other warring tribes with K47,000 in cash, along with pigs, cows, goats and cuscus.

A significant way of peace making, practiced in the Highlands region.

Western Highlands, Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Kamiak who witnessed the ceremony urged the locals to take ownership of their actions.

PPC Kamiak further warned the locals that he won’t be risking the lives of his policemen to attend to land disputes or tribal fighting.

He urged the people of Western Highlands Province to lay down arms and focus on education and religion.