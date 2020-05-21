Waril ILG Forms Dispute Settlement Authority to Address Law and Order Issues

An Incorporated Land Group in the Huon Gulf District has formed a Dispute Settlement Authority to attend to law and order issues at the community level.

This approach is part of the Waril ILG’s plans on embarking on new initiatives.

They hope to rebuild the abandoned police station at the Busanim Station, following the launching of the authority.

Clan leaders from the Waril Incorporated Land Group, along with community leaders and settlers at the Busanim Station gathered today to witness the launching of the Dispute Settlement Authority.

The new authority will engage reserve police and utilize the village court system to address law and order issues.

A long-term plan for the new authority is to reopen the police station at Busanim, which has been closed for years.

The launching also coincided with the display of the local village court’s new setting, set-up as a courtroom.

The village court will be listening to cases in this setting from now on.

Waril ILG chairman, Bob Sakaling said this would allow for law and order issues to be dealt with in a proper manner.

He said such issues are a growing concern as population increases in the area.

The community effort to fight crime was welcomed by settlers.

A settler, Alice Wayne said lawbreakers often got away without facing proper charges and she hopes this new approach will change things.

Meanwhile, Waril ILG plans to venture into business deals on their land following the formation of the dispute settlement authority.