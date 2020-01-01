26.4 C
Port Moresby
October 25, 2020

Crime News News Bulletin

Wanted Criminal ReCaptured

by Theckla Gunga554
Share the News

Police in Port Moresby have recaptured 31-year-old Alex Genia from Abau District who was charged for the Wilful Murder of a businessman in Port Moresby but escaped from Correctional Service Custody.

NCD and Central Divisional Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said Genia was recaptured yesterday in a joint special operation involving Plain-clothed detectives and members of a Fox Unit at Hohola.

Police had charged Genia in August 2019 for the murder of Jeffery Bull, a businessman from Western Highlands.

Whilst attending court for the charge of Wilful Murder, Genia escaped from the holding cells in 2019.

Yesterday, police escorted Genia back to the Bomana Jail after he was detained and processed at the Boroka Police Cells.

Commander Wagambie commended his officers for the successful apprehension of the fugitive

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

Media Briefed On Games Logistics

EMTV Online

EMTV News Replay – 29th October, 2015

EMTV Online

Ok Tedi Ltd Donates Kit Homes to Hospital

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!