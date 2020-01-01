Wanted Criminal ReCaptured

Share the News











Police in Port Moresby have recaptured 31-year-old Alex Genia from Abau District who was charged for the Wilful Murder of a businessman in Port Moresby but escaped from Correctional Service Custody.

NCD and Central Divisional Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said Genia was recaptured yesterday in a joint special operation involving Plain-clothed detectives and members of a Fox Unit at Hohola.

Police had charged Genia in August 2019 for the murder of Jeffery Bull, a businessman from Western Highlands.

Whilst attending court for the charge of Wilful Murder, Genia escaped from the holding cells in 2019.

Yesterday, police escorted Genia back to the Bomana Jail after he was detained and processed at the Boroka Police Cells.

Commander Wagambie commended his officers for the successful apprehension of the fugitive