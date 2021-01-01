31 C
Wangua released from police custody

by EMTV Online184
Jessie Wangua, Acting Managing Director of Kumul Telikom Holdings was released from the Boroko cells on Friday (April 30) after initial investigative reports suggested that his wife died from a medical complication and not from injuries sustained in a domestic violence.

According to NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Gideon Ikumu, the post-mortem results found that she died through medical complications arising from an antenatal surgery.

Ikumu said Police now have evidence pin-pointing medical or professional negligence as the cause of death, and urged family on both sides to pursue further investigations through a separate complaint against the hospital authority.

The cause of death as per the post-mortem cannot be linked to murder by Mr Wangua as alleged by relatives of late Mrs Wangua, therefore, Police were unable to charge Mr Wangua.

The post-mortem was conducted with the attendance of several members from both Mr and Mrs Wangua’s family and Police Detectives.

All steps in the observation and findings in the post-mortem were explained by the doctor to parties while it was being carried out. This was done for the purpose of transparency.

