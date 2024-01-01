WABAG’S NEW DISTRICT FINANCE MANAGER

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wabag District Finance Manager George Lupisa has been replaced by Norbert Tanda as of today.

George Lupisa was the longest serving District Finance Manager until he was officially retrenched due to his age past retirement.

During the conclusion of the Enga Provincial Administration Job Recruitment earlier this month, Norbert Tanda was selected on merit after a rigorous, recruitment process.

Wabag District Development Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer John Tondop was also confirmed to his substantive position.

Present to witness the official handover takeover ceremony were employees from the Enga Provincial Government and the Wabag District Development Authority respectively.

*Photo show outgoing Wabag District Finance Manager George Lupisa ( left) during the official handover takeover ceremony with incumbent District Finance Manager Norbert Tanda ( seated front right) at the Ipatas Centre, Wabag today.