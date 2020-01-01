Volunteers Raise K50,000 for Modilon Hospital

Over fifty thousand kina was raised by a group of volunteers for the Madang provincial hospital.

The funds raised will help the hospital to set up cardiac and cancer units.

A group of 17 people recently climbed Mt Wilhelm for the purpose of raising funds for the hospital and eight of them made it to the summit.

This group of volunteers had undergone extreme fitness and exercise for 7 months in preparation to climb PNG’s highest mountain, Mt Wilhem, in Simbu province.

The team was led by Madang resident, Pamela Eugenio and her husband supported, by a number of doctors from the provincial hospital.

A number of business houses in Madang and Port Moresby including individuals supported the drive and raised more than K50 thousand kina.

Each climber was sponsored by a business house, sponsoring between 20toea to K1 kina depending on the number of metres the climber reached.

At 4509 metres above sea level, 8 climbers reached the top of the summit.

The committee members are made of Doctors and the climbers who are the signatories to the account in which the funds are being kept.

The money raised will be paid to the suppliers for materials and equipment needed by the hospital.

Presentation to the two units will be next Thursday.